38 new districts to start work on Thursday

All thirty-eight new districts will commence work by Thursday, March 15, the Head of Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur has said.

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur said this is to enhance the decentralization agenda of the government.

He toldwork will commence after the completion of staff allocation on Wednesday.

Parliament in 2017, passed a bill to allow the creation of the new districts.

The Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, stressed that it will bring development closer to the people.

Dr. Ato Arthur said he is confident of the contribution of the new districts to national development.

“The indication is that, we inaugurate 15th of this month, that is on Thursday. That is why from the office of the Head of Local Government Service, the staff who will be working in these places, have to be in place by 14th of March, that is Wednesday, so that by 15th when they are being inaugurated, the staff will be there already and they will be shown to the community or the people that these are the staff who will be starting the new municipalities,” he told Citi News.

See the full list of new districts below:

LIST OF DISTRICTS

• Ahafo Ano South West District Assembly

• Ahafo Ano South East District Assembly

• Amansie South District Assembly

• Amansie West District Assembly

• Atwima Nwabiagya North District Assembly

• Adansi South District Assembly

• Akrofruom District Assembly

• Adansi North District Assembly

• Adansi Asokwa District Assembly

• Obuasi East District Assembly

• Afigya Kwabre South District Assembly

• Afigya Kwabre North District Assembly

• Pru West District Assembly)

• Pru East District Assembly)

• Berekum West District Assembly)

• Assin North District Assembly

• Gomoa Central District Assembly

• Gomoa East District Assembly

• Asene Manso District Assembly

• Okere District Assembly

• Atiwa West District Assembly

• Atiwa East District Assembly

• Fanteakwa South District Assembly

• Fanteakwa North District Assembly

• Nanton District Assembly

• Bunkpurugu District Assembly

• Yunyoo District Assembly)

• Bolga East District Assembly

• Garu District Assembly

• Tempane District Assembly

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citifmonline.com/Ghana