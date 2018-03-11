Spurs come from behind to hit four at Bournemouth

Tottenham recovered from losing Harry Kane to a first-half injury to come from behind at Bournemouth and go third in the Premier League.

Kane couldn’t continue after injuring his ankle in a collision with Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic shortly before Dele Alli cancelled out Junior Stanislas’ opener for the Cherries.

But Mauricio Pochettino’s side overcame the upset of their Champions League last-16 exit against Juventus on Wednesday, to win convincingly through Son Heung-min’s double and Serge Aurier’s late far-post header.

Bournemouth, who remain 12th, thought they had rescued a point via Callum Wilson’s 84th-minute strike but referee Mike Dean disallowed it for a shove on Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez, before the visitors scored their two late goals.

Tottenham and England will check on the fitness of Alli, who needed treatment for an injury before being replaced late on, as did left-back Danny Rose, who was making his first top-flight appearance of the year.

It was Pochettino’s 150th league win but it was a rare defeat for his counterpart Howe, whose side had been beaten just one in their past 10 league fixtures – only Tottenham lost fewer games in that period.

Source: BBC