Grameen Ghana donates reading materials to Nanumba North school

Grameen Ghana, with support from Global Giving, has donated reading materials to the Bolni D/A primary school in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region.

Grameen Ghana is a non-governmental organization working in the north with a focus on issues relating to food, nutrition and post-harvest loss.

The organization has noted that the lack of reading materials negatively affects teaching and learning in the school.

The Programmes Manager for Grameen Ghana, Mr Mugmin Musah, said the gesture is to ensure that pupils have access to some reading material in order to improve their work in school.

“The school lacks reading materials and a lot of children cannot read. This is a big worry because even in the upper primary, very few children could read, 3 out of 30 children could read and we think that lack of access to reading materials is contributing greatly to this particular challenge.”

He expressed hope that teachers and parents will help the children to utilize the learning materials that are supplied so that a lot more children will take up reading as well.

The head teacher of the school, Samson Nikpe Sanja, expressed his gratitude to Grameen for the gesture saying the materials have come at the right time

He also pledged to ensure that the materials are put to good use.

Parents also expressed their joy for the support from Grameen Ghana saying this, and other interventions by the organization have greatly eased the pressure of buying school materials for their wards.

They also pledged to ensure that their wards put the materials they had been given to the best use possible.

–

By: Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana