NPP refers Obiri Boahen to Disciplinary C’ttee

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has been referred to the party’s Disciplinary Committee following some the unsubstantiated allegations he made against his party in a leaked recording that has gone viral.

The decision was arrived on after he met with the party’s Steering Committee on Wednesday to answer for his actions.

Though Mr. Obiri Boahen gave his side of the story, the Steering Committee said it did not wish to take any action on one of their own hence the referral to the Disciplinary Committee.

The Disciplinary Committee will write to Mr. Obiri Boahen and announce a date for his appearance.

The NPP Deputy General Secretary has since apologized for his comments.

The allegations

Mr. Obiri Boahen, in the leaked phone conversation he had with an activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Skirt, claimed that, the presidency gave the party an amount of GHc 50 billon for it’s annual delegates conference in Cape Coast in 2017, a claim the NPP has since denied.

Mr. Boahen also claimed that despite playing a key role in NPP’s victory in the last general elections, he had been ignored since the party came into power.

He had stated that the party had failed to provide him with an official car for his work, adding that “I don’t remember the last time I received a monthly salary from the party.”

“Till date, I don’t even have an office at the party’s headquarters. To be frank, I have been using my own private car, and the party has not given me any official car for my use as Deputy General Secretary. I buy my own fuel. And even on official trips abroad, I’ll be left to my fate. When I recently went to Germany, it was an NPP Member who bought a ticket for me. I went to Spain, Dortmund it was an individual that processed my trip. I do virtually everything, and I don’t remember the last time I received a monthly salary from the party,” he said in the leaked tape.

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana