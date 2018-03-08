Ghana@60 c’ttee’s accounts must be audited – Brogya Genfi

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi, has described as “cock and bull” stories the excuses by the Ghana@60 Committee that it could not execute most of its programmes due to lack of funds.

He further called on the President to direct the Auditor General to audit the accounts of the committee.

“I call on President Akufo-Addo to subject the GH@60 Secretariat to a special audit by the Auditor General if he wants to salvage his government’s sinking image in the fight against corruption. The President has the power to refer special cases for audit to the Auditor General,” he said in statement.

The 30-member Ghana@60 committee was formed in 2017 prior to Ghana’s 60th independence day celebration, to oversee the organization of programmes for the celebration.

President Akufo-Addo had during the formation committee charged the team to generate an amount of GHc20 million as budget for the programmes and projects from sponsorship by corporate entities.

But a year down the line, Chairman of the Committee, Ken Amankwah, has told Citi News that the Committee was unable to achieve most of its ambitious programmes last year [2017] due to the lack of funds.

Some of the projects included the building of 60 libraries in deprived areas across all 10 regions in the country.

But Brogya Genfi, who believes the committee received enough funds from corporate entities in a statement said an audit will help unravel other details about the committee’s work.

Brogya Genfi in the statement said there were a number of donations from corporate Ghana to support the projects by the committee hence the excuse by the Chairman could not be accepted.

“A cursory additions of financial support extended by the private sector from media reports (excluding donations in private) points to the fact that the Ghana @60 Secretariat got more than enough funds to execute all their plans.”

“The ‘cock and bull’ stories made up by the Secretariat give more credence to my call for a special audit to be commissioned by His Excellency President Akufo-Addo using the Auditor General of Ghana. We all thought that any NPP government would have been guided by the bizarre experience of the Ghana @50 celebration and its expenditure. Unfortunately for Ghanaians, they (NPP) are still on their old ways of dissipating public funds and mostly using public good as a decoy to extort huge cash from the unsuspecting private sector,” the statement added.

Ghana@60 c’ttee tried procuring Ghana flags from China

The 60th Independence Anniversary Planning Committee flirted with the idea of procuring Ghana flags from China before ultimately shelving the idea because of time constraints.

This is according to

Ken Amankwah had said they almost procured some Ghana flags which was supposed to be used to commemorate the 60th anniversary from China

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Amankwah said these flags were originally being printed from China “but we couldn’t bring them down from there so we had to fall on local printers and they couldn’t meet the quantities they wanted.”

https://mobile.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/BOST-CEO-incurs-wrath-of-unpaid-staff-over-GHS1m-Ghana-60-donation-518345

https://mobile.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Ghana-60-EIB-Express-Capital-donate-to-committee-513002

https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general-news/unibank-supports-ghana-60-celebrations-with-gh-300-000.html

https://www.graphic.com.gh/business/business-news/sahel-sahara-bank-supports-ghana-60-with-gh-100-000.html

https://www.myjoyonline.com/business/2017/march-15th/beige-supports-ghana-60-with-ghs-60000.php

https://mobile.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Ghana-60-3-individuals-donate-Ghc3-000-000-each-to-committee-513017

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

