Zoomlion, AMA and Sanitation Ministry clean Accra

In a bid to achieve Government’s clean Accra project, Zoomlion over the weekend partnered city authorities, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Ministry of Sanitation And Water Resources to embark on a cleanup exercise within the city.

About 800 workers of Zoomlion took their cleaning equipment to areas such as Obetsebi Lamptey Circle, parts of the Accra-Tema motorway, Nima and Asylum Down to dredge choked drains, cut down overgrown weeds and sweep the streets.



Speaking to journalists during the exercise, the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, hinted that his outfit would this time round enforce sanitation bye-laws with no human face or favouritism.

“We will deal with anyone who just litters anywhere anyhow”, he said.

He noted that a lot of these sanitation challenges are created by human behaviours hence the firm decision of the AMA to go after sanitation offenders.

Sanitation Minister, Kofi Adda — who was with an entourage of government officials called for an attitudinal change to sanitation. He urged the public to stop putting up illegal structures that worsen the sanitation situation in Accra.

“Those who are in the wrong places – who are there illegally – should move out of those places…you members of the press should do your part in supporting us. You have to come here periodically to and see what is going on.

“If you catch anybody to littering or defecating or urinating openly you have to bring that person to book. Take a picture of them and put in the print media or on TV…then we know who it is” Kofi Adda told the press during the tour.

Kofi Adda said Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise to make the capital city the cleanest in Africa is on course, saying a plan has already been mapped out for implementation.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of Zoomlion, Dr. Siaw Agyepong, said the most efficient scheme to deal with the cancer of filth and to overcome the chaos that it comes with is to ensure that every house gets a dustbin. He believes that the treatment of waste has a pattern which should not be broken adding that once waste is generated, it must be contained in a liter bin awaiting transportation to the disposal or treatment site. Zoomlion has pledged to support the filth fight with a nationwide distribution of about two million dustbins.

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana