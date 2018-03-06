HeritageCaravan Day 2: 8-hour fun-filled journey to Manhyia Palace

After an Eight hour journey from the Volta Region, the Heritage Caravan landed in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The first port of call was the Manhyia Palace Museum.

The museum was originally built by the British in 1925 to receive Prempeh I when he returned from a quarter of a century of exile in the Seychelles to resume residence in Kumasi.

It was used by the Ashanti kings until 1974.

The current Asantehene now lives in a modern compound behind the museum.

All visits start with a 10-minute video telling the story of Asante people, followed by a tour of the palace.

On display is the original furniture, the set-up as it would have been at the time, as well as lifelike wax figures of previous Ashanti kings.

During the festivities of Adae, which take place every 42 days, the Asantehene receives visitors; it’s a fairly formal occasion but travellers are welcome.

The Caravan will on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, take patrons to the Military Museum and later depart for the Northern Region.

The third edition of Heritage Caravan is sponsored by Total Card, GCB, Hunters and powered by Citi TV.

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana