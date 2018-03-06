Date for Ebony’s funeral, venue changed

The date and venue for the final funeral rites of Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng aka Ebony Reigns have been changed, Citi Showbiz has learnt.

The funeral will be held at the forecourt of the State House, Accra on 24th March, 2018 contrary to the initially announced date of 17th March, 2018 and the Independence Square as venue.

Earlier the after of Ebony, Nana Poku Kwarteng had explained that change in date was because the Independence Square had been booked for a different programme.

“The venue is the challenge, we earlier had the indication that we could hold it at the Independence Square but as it stands now it has been booked by Aglow International. The forecourt of the State House has also been booked by the Canadian High Commission on that same day,” Mr. Kwarteng told Kwasi Aboagye on Saturday.

Ebony died on Thursday, February 8, 2018 with two friends, Franky Kuri Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu.

Franky was buried on 3rd March, 2018 and Vondee will be buried on March, 23, 2018 at Adidome Mafi in the Volta Region.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana