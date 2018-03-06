Chiefs boycott Independence celebration in Tatali Sanguli

The Paramount Chief of Tatali Sanguli, Obori Gariba Yankoso II, together with his sub-chiefs of Tatali in the Northern Region, boycotted today’s 61st Independence district anniversary celebration.

The Paramount Chief accused the DCE of the area, Thomas Mbomba of disrespecting the traditional authorities hence their refusal to participate in today’s activities.

He noted that the Chiefs want him, transferred because he does not consult them when it comes to decision making.

“There is lack of cooperation between the DCE and the Chiefs, he has divided the chiefs. We are the majority of chiefs, we have Konkomba and Basali, and he has selected a few Konkomba chiefs. This DCE is the worst we have encountered, he doesn’t need consultation, he doesn’t need advice, what he does, he does it alone,” he said

Obori Gariba Yankoso the second, also noted that their presence is not recognized hence there was no point attending the celebration.”

They further alleged that the DCE deliberately caused the district to be divided into two, based on tribal lines, an action they find unacceptable. The Chiefs are therefore calling on the President to sack Thomas Mbomba as the DCE of the area.

“Last March, we went there, no chief was selected to give award to the children, so why should we go there again, when we come here, we sit and do nothing, when chiefs go there, you have to give them respect, but the DCE doesn’t respect any chief in the town apart from his chiefs.He must be transferred and I plead with government to do something ”he said.

–

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana