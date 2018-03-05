We expected more prosecutions over Major Mahama’s killing – Family

The family of the late Major Maxwell Mahama has expressed disappointment over the number of persons being tried for his murder.

According to the family, given the number of people seen in videos which were circulated showing the attack on the late soldier and the initial flurry of arrests the police made, it would have expected to see more people facing the courts over the gruesome incident.

The spokesperson for the family, Zakaria Ahmed toldin an interview that they believe more people have been left off the hook.

He said, although the family could not blame the police for the development, they feel it is necessary to convey their sentiments on the matter.

“We have been expecting that we will have more people facing the trial than we have. Looking at what we saw in the videos, and the number of people that were arrested at the beginning, we thought that we would have had more people… You have mob action, we expect to have a mob trial. The court will look at everyone and let them come and defend themselves… explain their presence at the scene on that day….Unfortunately, this is not what is happening and we cannot hold the police responsible,” he said.

The late Major Mahama, was lynched under bizarre circumstances at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region in May 2017, while serving as part of a task-force deployed to root out illegal mining in the area.

Over 50 suspects were initially arrested over the incident.

36 of the accused persons were discharged earlier by a district court.

In December 2017, a district court then freed 8 of the suspects standing trial due to lack of evidence to prosecute them.

They were among 14 persons facing trial on charges of murder and were released upon the request of the Attorney General.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana