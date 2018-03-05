FDA probes death of 4 persons who died after eating banku

The Food and Drugs Authority [FDA], has commenced investigations into the death of five persons who passed away after eating a meal of banku and okro soup at Akakpokope (Aka-Kpo-Kofe), in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

Four other persons who consumed the meal are reported to be in critical condition.

The South Tongu District Chief Executive, Emmanuel Agamah, who has since convened a DISEC meeting on the issue, toldthere is growing panic in the village following the deaths.

“After eating Banku, they complained of stomach pains…the father of the children survived and one child, but as to exactly what happened, I’m not in the position to say because the Food and Drugs Authority came for a sample of the food yesterday [Sunday], so we are yet to ascertain whether it is a poison from someone or it was a contaminated food,” he added.

Reports indicate that officials of the FDA spent two hours in the area, and picked samples of the corn dough used in the preparation of the banku to find out what exactly caused the deaths.

The victims were said to be relatives of two separate families.

One dead, 6 others hospitalized after eating poisonous fish

In January 2018, one person died, while six others were hospitalized at Nkonya in the Volta Region after they reportedly ate meals prepared with puffer fish, which is said to be highly poisonous.

The FDA subsequently urged residents of the area to stop eating such fish to forestall any more deaths.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana