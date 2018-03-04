2018 VGMAs: Ebony, Shatta Wale, others race for Artiste of the Year award

Organiser of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charter House, has released nominations for this year’s award event slated for 14th April, 2018.

Ebony, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Joe Mettle have been nominated in the Artiste of the Year category.

See the full list of nominees below:

Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle

Ebony

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Song of the Year

Sponsor – Ebony

Odo – Kidi

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Taking Over- Shatta Wale ft. SM Militants

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie

Bronya – Wutah

One Corner – Patapaa ft. Ras Cann

Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle ft. Luigi Maclean

Obi Agye Obi Girl – Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinaata

My Baby – Magnom ft. Joey B

Oh Yea – King Promise

Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown

Highlife Song Of the year

Dream – Kumi Guitar

Bronya – Wutah

Odo – Kidi

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Over – R2bees

Hustle – Ebony

Gospel Song Of The Year

Boot 4 Boot – Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko

Efatawo – Nacee

Adom – Gifty Osei

Jehovah – Ceccy Twum

Hiplife song of the year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie

Boys Boys – Nacee F. Guru

Obi Agye Obi Girl – Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinataa

Ayoo – Shatta Walle

One Corner – Patapaa

Hip Pop Song of the Year:

State Of The Art – Teephlow

Light It Up – Sarkodie

Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur

Pen and Paper – Kojo Cue & Shaker

Dear God—B4Bonah

Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year

Until The Dawn – Efya

My Own – Samini

My Name – Stonebwoy

Maya Burn Dem – Article Wan

Rewind – Mzvee

Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale

Afro Pop Song of the Year

Makoma – Adina

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Say You Love Me – Kidi

Sing My Name – Mzvee

Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songz

Sponsor – Ebony

My Baby – Magnom

Come From Afar – Stonebwoy

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Joyce Blessing

Patience Nyarko

Joe Mettle

Celestine Donkor

Nacee

Gifty Osei

HighLife Artiste of the Year

Wutah

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

Becca

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Shatta Wale

Ebony

Stonebwoy

Mzvee

Songwriter of the Year

Kumi Guitar – Dream

Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni

Bullet – Maame Hwe

Kofi Kinaata – Last Show

Samini – My Own

Stonebwoy – My Name

Best Music Video of the Year

Dream (Kumi Guitar) – Abass

Selfish (King Promise) – Vertex

My Girl (B4Bonah) – Nicol Sey

Wedding Car (Opanka) – Bra Shizzle

Obi Agyi Obi Girl(Captain Planet) – Gyo

Pen & Paper-Kojo Cue & Shaker – E Kumodzi

Record of the Year

Dream – Kumi Guitar

My Own – Samini

Glory – Sarkodie

State Of The Art – Teephlow

Hiplife/hiphop Artiste of the Year

Ponobiom

R2bees

Captain Planet

Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie

VVIP

Best Male Vocal Performance

Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni

King Promise – Selfish

Kidi – Odo

Kuami Eugene – Angela

Mugeez – Over

Samini – My Own

Best Female Vocal Performance

Adina-Makoma

Nana Yaa-Don’t Leave Me Alone

Efya- Love

Mzvee-Bright Lights

Becca-Summuye

Best Group of the Year

VVIP

R2bees

Wutah

Best Rapper of the year

Eno Barony- Fear No Man

Teflon—Phlowducation

Sarkodie— Light It Up

Shaker— Pen and Paper

Ko-jo Cue-Pen and Paper

Strongman — Transformer

Best collaboration of the year

Bo Noo Ni— Joe Mettle Ft Luigi Maclean

Sing My Name Remix— Mzvee Ft Patoranking

Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songs ft Sarkodie

Pain Killer— Sarkodie ft Runtown

Taking Over— Shatta Wale Ft S.M Militants

Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata

Na Wash— Becca ft Patoranking

African Artiste of the year

Davido

Wizkid

Too Fan

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Tiwa Savage

Olamide

Best New Artiste of the year

King Promise

Kurl Songz

Kidi

Kuami Eugege

Magnom

Kwesi Arthur

B4Bonah

There shall also be honorary awards for Traditional Artiste of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award and Instrumentalist of the Year.

Vodafone Music Awards will be held on 14th April, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana