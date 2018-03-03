We’ll ‘shoot-to-kill’ robbers who attack us – Police

The Accra Regional Police Command has threatened that it will shoot with the aim of killing any armed robber who attempts to engage the Police in a gunfight.

Speaking to Citi News after police personnel shot and killed two robbers in Accra on Friday, the Regional Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah said the Serice will do all it takes to protect its officers and the citizenry.

“We shot to protect ourselves. They engaged the Police in a shootout and I don’t want to lose any of my men. I’m not ready to lose a single officer. One of them [Police] had a wound in the arm, he was shot in the arm and this is about the second time that we have killed two people in an exchange,” he said.

DCOP Mensah added that the “[Shooting to kill] has always been the approach of the police. If you try and fight the police with arms, the police will fight back.”

The deceased, identified as Raymond, alias Dragon, and Kwame alias Mafia, were part of a syndicate that recently robbed a fuel station at Haatso.

The Police believe the two were also part of the group that carried out an attack on the Kwabenya District Police station earlier this year, which led to some 7 inmates escaping lawful custody and the killing of an officer on duty, Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi.

The Regional Police command has sent a strong signal that it will deal fiercely with robbers going forward.

Meanwhile, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent cases of armed robbery attacks in the country.

Two of them snatched cars in Kumasi, while one is said to have been involved in the recent robbery attack on Royal Motors in the North Industrial Area.

‘Wave of robbery’

There appears to be a heightened wave of robbery attacks in the country with this week being some of the worst cases reported in weeks.

A number of incidents have involved brazen attacks by the robbers on individuals organisations in broad daylight.

A Lebanese was shot and killed at Tema Industrial Area this week with the assailants making away with GHS 200,000 he had withdrawn from a bank minutes earlier

‘We’re in control’

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has given indications that it is in control of the situation and will go every length to protect the citizenry.

Following the recent developments, the government, together with the various security agencies, announced new steps and directives to address the situation.

The measures include an order for forex bureaus and financial institutions to install CCTV cameras at their workplaces as well as improved police visibility in crime-prone areas.

The top hierarchy of Ghana Police Service has also been reshuffled by the IGP, David Asante-Apeatu with a number of notable changes including George Akuffo Dampare, Director General of Police Operations, being reassigned to head the Police Research and Planning Department.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana