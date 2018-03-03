HCE Medical Group opens sales operation centre in Ghana

HCE Medical Group has launched its new medical healthcare sales operation HCE Ghana Ltd, at an official event in Accra.

HCE Medical Group, UK, was established in 2000 and has become a major supplier to the UK’s National Health Service and the private healthcare sector.

The company designs, manufactures and supplies medical equipment and consumables in the UK and exports medical goods and services to over 50 countries.

HCE Medical group has developed strong partnerships with Branded European suppliers to service global medical needs.

The new entity in Ghana has been created to market and distribute medical devices and consumables throughout West Africa with a bricks-and-mortar presence to service the needs from our offices in Accra, Ghana.

Speaking at the opening, Raj Singh, CEO of HCE Medical Group, UK said: “High-quality healthcare is essential in building prosperity and trade, here in Africa and wherever we operate across the world. Our new operation in Ghana will be the focus not only on sales and distribution, but for sourcing new products. We’ve chosen to build our presence in this open, liberal and growing economy and we expect strong growth in sales, enabling us to offer jobs and to contribute to Ghana’s prosperity.”

Peter Courtney, Head of Trade, British High Commission, Ghana, said “I’m delighted to be here to officially open the establishment of HCE Ghana. Their arrival speaks volumes for their faith in the country.”

Daniel Kingsford Osabutey, CEO of HCE Ghana, said: “We’re looking forward to working with Government, the private health sector and our partners to provide a wide range of healthcare products and services not available here in our home market to meet our SDG3 and improve the health of our people.”

Sapna Chadha, Group Business Development, HCE Medical Group, UK, said “Our expansion into Ghana will further enhance our capability to deliver at competitive prices and ensure a local after-sales service for our products.”

The opening was attended by Mrs Ruth Appiah, Deputy Head, Ghana’s Ministry of Health, Peter Courtney, Head of Trade, British High Commission, Raj Singh, CEO, HCE Medical Group, Mrs Sapna Chadha, Group Business Development, HCE Medical Group, Daniel Kingsford Osabutey, CEO of HCE Ghana.

Many senior medical practitioners and healthcare professionals from the Ghanaian Healthcare sector were also in attendance.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana