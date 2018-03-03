Citi FM’s Heritage Month launched [Photos]

Citi FM on Saturday, March 3, 2018 launched it’s annual Heritage Month amidst fanfare at the Swiss Spirits (Alisa) Hotel in Accra.

The Heritage Month was launched by the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industries, Robert Ahomka Lindsay.

He used the opportunity to commend Citi FM for organising the Heritage Month which he said has helped to boost the country’s tourism sector.

Heritage Month is organised every year in March to celebrate Ghana’s culture, heritage and to promote tourism. The celebration is marked with a seven-day road trip of Ghana, on-air series on the history and dynamic cultures of Ghana and an indigenous Ghanaian music festival dubbed Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO).

This year’s Heritage Month also includes radio drama series.

The launch of the Heritage Month was held together with a music event dubbed Kaleidoscope which featured master keyboardist Isaac Aryee and his team.

Several dignitaries including the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa, Managing Director of the State Transport Company, (STC), Nana Akomea, among others graced the occassion.

The charged crowd at the launch of the Heritage Month were kept on their feet by the highlife songs from Isaac and his team.

Isaac and his team of bandsmen are performing some great neo-traditional music.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana