A/R: Police personnel in offices to join patrol teams

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has begun processes to move its personnel stationed at offices in various units and departments to join the patrol teams.

The move according to the command is part of measures to augment the number of personnel on patrols and also intensify the fight against crime in the region following recent robbery incidents in the Greater Accra Region.

The command said there has been a massive decline in crime cases in the region between 2016 and 2017.

In 2016, the region recorded a total of 35,340 crime cases and 33,074 for the year 2017 with the difference in decline representing 6.4%.

Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng, who disclosed this to Citi News said the command has put in place further measures to avert robbery cases as being recorded in Accra and Tema Regions.

“Some of these measures includes the fact that we are looking at the situation where we would have to engage the services of personnel working in the offices. By this I mean to say that, for some offices we do know that for now we can manage with probably one or two persons in an office. So if we move into that office and we realize that they are more than one or two persons who can manage their affair at this time, then we will move the third, fourth, fifth person to join the patrol team”, she revealed.

She said the command will also add to the fleet of vehicles provided by Government to improve on the movement of the personnel who go for patrols.

ASP Obeng indicated that the command will soon meet heads of financial institutions and other key businesses within the region to educate them on how they can focus more on their security and not only concentrating on their activities.

The command, she added will continue its engagement with the citizenry to get them understand basic security tips and how they can manage their personal security.

As part of the measures, ASP Obeng said the command has met Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Ashanti Region and appealed to them to improve on the road networks in their areas to help the police respond to distress calls swiftly.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana