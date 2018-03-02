Govt’s 7-point plan to halt surge in robberies

Following the dramatic surge in robberies and violent crime in the past month a meeting was called by the Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia with top security officials the government to put in place urgent measures to stem the tide.

As part of its plan, the government has said that:

There will be heavy military and police presence in major cities across the country starting from today [Thursday, March, 1].

There will be surgical operations in certain areas of the countries based on intelligence to flush out criminals and suspected criminals.

That the Ministry of Energy has been directed to accelerate the pace of its cities and communities lighting programme in order to light up our cities and communities in especially crime-prone areas.

There will be enhanced surveillance on financial institutions, forex bureaus and money vending points across our cities.

That all financial institutions take steps to install CCTV cameras on their premises.

That the Government will roll out a programme to link all these CCTV cameras to a national operation command centre.

The security personnel will crack down on citizens using mounted sirens on vehicles illegally.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana