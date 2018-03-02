45 drivers fined over GH¢25,000 for illegal use of sirens

45 drivers who were arrested for “misusing sirens and hazard lights to beat traffic” have been fined a total amount of GH¢25, 710 by the Accra Motor Court.

According to a statement from the Police, some of the recalcitrant drivers were also detained while driving into oncoming traffic.

The statement, signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs for the Service, ACP David Eklu, added that the drivers were picked up various areas including Airport Aviation, Spintex, Pokuase, Amasaman and Accra Central between January 1 and 19, 2018.

“The Legislative Instrument (LI) 2180 of the Road traffic Regulation 74 (2) states that ‘a person shall not fit on a motor vehicle warning appliance other than the type approved by the Licensing Authority.”

“Any person who contravenes the regulation is liable to a fine of not more than 25 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than 30 days or both.”

The police say the crackdown on the drivers will ensure that sanity is brought to the roads.

They believe that the sanctions will serve as a deterrent to other potential offenders

Prior warning

In April 2017, the Ghana Police Service gave an ultimatum to persons who have unlawfully installed sirens in their vehicles to dismantle them or face the law.

According to the service, it has noted the unauthorized use of sirens and horns by some motorists in the country.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Police Service at the time, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, said only specific state vehicles, ambulance, bullion vans among others, are expected to have and use the sirens and horns.

It warned that institutions that have also installed and are using the sirens and horns must cease the practice or face prosecution.

Police shakeup

This latest statement comes after the Commander in charge of Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) for the Accra Region, DCOP Alphonse Adu Amankwa, was reassigned as part of a major police reshuffle on Thursday.

He will now head the Eastern Regional Regional Police Command, while the MMTU will now be headed by ACP Anderson Fosu Achaah.

Other notable reshuffles include George Akuffo Dampare’s move from his position as Director General of Police Operations to the Police Research and Planning Department.

He is to be replaced immediately by the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Simon Afeku.

Rev. David Nenyi Ampah-Benin, Central Regional Commander, is now the Director-General of Police Special Duties.

–

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana