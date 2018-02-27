Two arrested in connection with North Kaneshie robbery

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the robbery incident in North Kaneshie on Tuesday morning.

“Two people are in custody in respect of the industrial area robbery that occurred at Kaneshie this morning and are assisting the police in their investigations,” a statement from the police said.

The Police statement also urged the public to remain calm amidst the recent spate of robbery attacks.

The police assured that in addition to the arrests, “patrols are also being intensified in areas identified as robbery prone areas.”

It also assured that the police was on “the heels of these criminals” and was deploying men and resources to protect lives and property.

Though the police statement was light on details, it is believed there were two daylight attacks by suspected robbers in the North Kaneshie area on Tuesday morning.

Two persons are reported to have sustained gunshot wounds from suspected robbers who appeared to be fleeing a crime scene.

Gunfire was first heard in the area around a Latex Foam showroom at North Kaneshie where the robbers had crashed their vehicle.

Also on Tuesday morning, armed men stormed Royal Motors, an automobile company in Accra, making away with the company’s sales.

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers trailed a bullion van that had entered the Industrial Area premises of the company to collect the company’s sales made the previous day.

Recent arrests

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Appeatu, had earlier announced that the police arrested a group of suspected robbers believed to be behind attacks on about 20 forex bureaux in the Spintex road area in just 2018.

The attacks on these Forex Bureaux were growing number of robberies and high-profile criminal activity in the region.

Mobile money transfer spots have also been targeted by robbers in recent times.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana