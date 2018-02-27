Launch of sanitation campaign Ghana Action Series in pictures

A social action group, One Ghana Movement, today, February 27, 2018, launched a citizen responsibility campaign dubbed, ‘Ghana Action Series’, aimed at improving sanitary conditions in the country.

The campaign dubbed Ghana Action Series, which had Citi FM and the Finder Newspaper as partners, took place at the Daniel Mckorley Moot Court Room at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

A considerable amount of time was spent discussing issues confronting the sanitation sector and solutions in reversing the trend of insanitary conditions in the country.

Stakeholders in the sector including the Sanitation Minister, Kofi Adda, Chief Director at the Sanitation Ministry, Mr. Eugene Mensah, Mr. Harold Esseku (from the Ghana Institute of Engineers), Professor Martin Oteng-Ababio (Lecturer at the University of Ghana), Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Adjei Sowah,and a host of sanitation service providers attended the event.

A number of solutions including a change in mindset and adoption of technology were proffered to government in a bid to win the war against filth in Ghana.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

