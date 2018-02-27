Inter Milan make offer for Kwadwo Asamoah

Italian giants Inter Milan have reportedly offered Juventus defender Kwadwo Asamoah a three-year contract.

According to Italian media outlet Tuttosport, the 29 year old Ghana international has also been offered a €2.5 million annual salary to join Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Asamoah has struggled for regular playing time in his last few years at the Turin club, and has had to settle for a fringe role at left full back in recent games.

Fellow Italian Serie A sides AS Roma and AC Milan have all also reportedly expressed interest in the services of the player who seems to be close to an exit from Juventus after six seasons.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana