9 arrested for robberies on 20 forex bureaux at Spintex

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Appeatu, has announced that the police have arrested a group of suspected robbers believed to be behind attacks on about 20 forex bureaux in the Spintex road area in just 2018.

These arrests were made on Monday after police investigations, according to the IGP.

This news comes after the Ghana Association of Forex Bureaux complained that its members were living in fear because of the brazen attacks on them.

Speaking at a forum organized by the American Chamber of Commerce Ghana, Mr. Asante Appeatu said “I can assure you that just yesterday [Monday], we arrested about nine people who have all confessed to the robberies on the Spintex road. This you did not know but this is what we have done on the back end and we have results.”

The IGP revealed this to assure the public that the police were actively working behind the scenes to apprehend the persons behind these robbery incidents.

“The investigations that we do after robbery cases may not be known to you but in the back-end, we do a lot,” Mr. Asante Appeatu stated.

Increased spate of robberies

Attacks on these Forex Bureaux on the Spintex road add to the growing number of robberies and high-profile criminal activity in the region.

Just today [Tuesday], there were two daylight attacks by suspected robbers in the North Kaneshie area.

Two persons are reported to have sustained gunshot wounds from the suspected robbers who appeared to be fleeing a crime scene.

Gunfire was first heard in the area around a Latex Foam showroom at North Kaneshie where the robbers, believed to be four in number, had crashed their vehicle.

Also this morning, armed men are reported to have stormed Royal Motors, an automobile company in Accra, making away with the company’s sales.

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers trailed a bullion van that had entered the Industrial Area premises of the company to collect the company’s sales made the previous day.

Police are yet to provide details on these incidents.

By: Lawrence Segbefia & Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana