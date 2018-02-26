Head of State Protocol ‘goofs’ at US Governors’ Summit [Video]

Ghana’s Director of State Protocol, Hassan Ahmed, was left red-faced after being snubbed by the Governor of the American State of Nevada for apparently breaching protocol at the National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meeting over the weekend.

After President Nana Akufo-Addo had been called up to speak amid a rapturous applause from the governors present, Hassan Ahmed, a seasoned diplomat, took the lead onto the stage and extended his hand for a handshake from the Nevada Governor, Brian Sandoval.

In what looked like an uncomfortable moment on stage, Brian Sandoval ignored Hassan Ahmed’s extended hand as he waited to greet President Akufo-Addo, who was there to deliver the keynote address.

After exchanging pleasantries, President Akufo-Addo made his way to the podium.

Hassan Ahmed has served as Ghana’s ambassador to several countries including Japan, Cuba and Iran.

He has also served as the head of the UN-AU Hybrid office in Sudan.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana