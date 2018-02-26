Botswana urges Kabila to step down

The foreign ministry said the situation is DR Congo is particularly bad “because its leader has persistently delayed holding elections, and has lost control over the security of his country”.

Government troops have clashed with opposition supporters following the refusal of President Mr Kabila to leave office.

He took power in 2001 after his father’s assassination and had been expected to step down in 2016.

He has however reneged on two deals to get him to leave office.

Another deal has set December this year as the deadline for him to hand over power but opposition supporters suspect that he will not.

Source: BBC