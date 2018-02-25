KMA launches Youth and Sports Development Sub-Committee

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has launched a Youth and Sports Development Sub-Committee to help young people within the metropolis unearth their talents in the various sporting disciplines.

The Assembly said the move has become necessary following the neglect of promising stars by people in authority and other critical stakeholders.

It said this has resulted in a sharp decline and non-development of some sporting disciplines in a city that used to be a haven for outstanding sporting talents.

Speaking at the launch in Kumasi, Chief Executive for the KMA, Osei Assibey Antwi pledged to develop youth within the metropolis through sports and education.

He said the Assembly will support the teams in terms of management to enable them upgrade their skills.

He indicated that the Assembly will also support the coaches who are managing the various code teams to enable them develop the talents of the youth.

Mr Antwi further indicated that the Assembly will include Members of Parliament from constituencies within the metropolis to help in the development of the code teams.

“The reason why we are bringing the MPs on board is that, we can have a solid code team when we have a funding source. And they are well-placed to help us to raise funding to support our code teams. Sports Jerseys and Football were also to seventy (70) schools and forty-seven (47) code teams from each electoral area within the Kumasi metropolis.

NSA Board Chair

Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang commended the KMA and said the Assembly’s initiative fits into the plans of the Ministry of Youth and Sports to develop a multi-purpose sports facilities in every community across the country.

He urged the KMA to liaise with the Ministry to provide the needed facilities to enable sports development in the communities.

Mr Agyemang also implored other Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country to emulate such gestures and also take up initiatives in the other sporting disciplines aside soccer.

He indicated that Government embraces the initiative and will do everything possible to help it succeed.

Ashanti Regional Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah emphasized the need to develop sports among the youth because of its enormous health benefits.

He said such initiatives will help make sports vibrant in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Osei Mensah urged the youth not to only see football as sports, but also business.

He encouraged parents to take advantage of the initiative to enable their wards develop both in their education and sports.

Black Stars Coach

Coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah who was also present at the event commended the KMA for the initiative.

He also appealed to the Ministry of Sports and the National Sports Authority(NSA) to support the initiative to make it sustainable.

By: Hafiz Tijani/Citifmonline.com/Ghana