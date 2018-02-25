C/R: Woman dies hours after winning NPP constituency election

The New Patriotic Party’s Women’s Organiser in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese constituency, Elizabeth Gaisie, has died, just a few hours after being re-elected to the position on Saturday.

She died in the evening at the Abura Dunkwa District Hospital, minutes after being sworn in.

The late Madam Gaisie was the incumbent Women’s Organiser and also stood unopposed in the elections for new constituency executives held yesterday in the Central Regional constituency.

The District Chief Executive of Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Aba Hagan, confirmed the death to Citi News.

An assemblyman in the district also told Citi News said she looked visibly well after the voting and swearing-in, but just after both the new executives and party members were going back home, she fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is yet to be done. She was 57 years and left behind a husband, and five children; two boys and three girls.

Her husband, Andrew K. Mensah, was once a Member of Parliament for the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency between 2004 and 2008 on the ticket of New Patriotic Party.

–

By: Joseph Ackon Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana