Somalia: Deadly double car bombing near presidential palace

February 24, 2018

Somalia al-Shabab bombing
The attack was claimed by Islamist militants

Two car-bomb attacks have killed at least 38 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu, officials say.

The first took place outside the presidential palace late on Friday. The second hit a nearby hotel. Dozens of people were wounded.

The Islamist militant group al-Shabab, which has been trying to oust Somalia’s government, says it was behind both.

A gun battle followed the attack near the presidential palace in which five militants were killed, officials say.

Friday’s bombings are the latest in a series of attacks attributed to al-Shabab, which once controlled Mogadishu before being forced out by African Union troops in 2011.

Last October, more than 500 people were killed by a truck bomb in the city. Officials blamed al-Shabab but the group never said it was behind that attack.

A wounded civilian receives medical treatment at the Madina Hospital after he was injured during an explosion near the presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia, 23 February 2018

Injured civilians were taken to hospital

The latest incident began when a vehicle failed to stop at a checkpoint outside the presidential palace before being blown up, state media say. This was followed by an exchange of fire between militants and security forces.

Then a parked car exploded near the hotel. However, al-Shabab said it had targeted security forces.

The group said five of its fighters, including the two drivers, had been “martyred” and 35 soldiers were killed in the attacks.

A police spokesman told Reuters news agency: “There were many military soldiers who guarded the street adjacent to the palace.”

Source: BBC

