REGSEC cautions Tamale radio stations over abuse of airwaves

The Northern Regional Security Council [REGSEC], has cautioned management of Tamale based radio stations over the abuse of press freedom that is heightening tension in the Tamale Metropolitan Area.

The Council is alarmed by some Muslim Clerics’ deliberate use of local radio stations to create tension in the area, hence the caution.

Chairman of the REGSEC, Salifu Saeed in a statement copied Citi News condemned a recent misunderstanding between two Sunni Muslim Sections, the Ambariya and Masjid Bayan in Tamale that nearly resulted in a deadly clash.

“REGSEC seeks to re-echo its caution to all radio stations to be diligent on the contents of whatever materials they put out to the general public so that passions will not be inflamed to create disturbances in the area.”

“Freedom of speech must be exercised in a manner that it does not hurt or injure others in any way, and radio stations must not allow materials that seek to create misunderstanding in the society,” Mr. Saeed emphasized.

According to him, the reactivated Operation Calm Lives Task-Force has intensified its patrols and would not spare anybody or group of persons perpetuating any acts of lawlessness.

“REGSEC cautions all residents in the metropolis against any acts that will seek to disturb the prevailing peace in the area. Any person or group of persons found to be engaged in any acts that will jeopardize the peace in the area will be dealt with in line with the law.

Salifu Saeed underscored the need for leadership of the feuding factions to promote peaceful coexistence.

“REGGSEC appeals to the leadership of the two groups and all other religious leaders in the region to continue to urge their congregants to appreciate the value of peace and not engage in any acts that can jeopardize the existing peace.”

“As religious leaders, REGSEC believes they hold the key to the achievement of total peace in the region. By their large following, religious leaders wield tremendous influence which can bring the people together to achieve peace, progress and development.”

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana