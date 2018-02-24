GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

Actress Emma Chambers dies at 53

February 24, 2018

British actress Emma Chambers has died aged 53, her agency has confirmed.

Known for playing Alice Tinker in the BBC’s The Vicar of Dibley, the Doncaster-born star also had roles in Notting Hill and the TV adaptation of Martin Chuzzlewit.

Her agency said Chambers, who died from natural causes on Wednesday evening, would be “greatly missed”.

It said: “Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many”.

Chambers is survived by her husband, fellow actor Ian Dunn.

She played the character of Alice Tinker, a village church verger, in The Vicar of Dibley between 1994 and 2007, alongside Dawn French in the title role.

In 1998, she won the British Comedy Award for best TV actress for her performance. The following year she appeared as Honey in Notting Hill, the younger sister of Hugh Grant’s character, William Thacker.

Emma Chambers and Dawn French
Chambers was known for playing Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley, alongside Dawn French
Emma Chambers as Alice Tinker
She was named best TV comedy actress in 1998 for her portrayal of Alice
Emma Chambers as Charity Pecksniff in the BBC adaptation of the 1994 novel Martin Chuzzlewit by Charles Dickens
She appeared as Charity Pecksniff (right) in a BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Martin Chuzzlewit

-Source: BBC

