Suspected leader of all-female fraud syndicate arrested

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced the arrest of the suspected leader of an all-female syndicate engaged in the merchandise business.

According to a statement signed by the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Olivia Turkson, the fraudsters approach wholesalers, retailers and petty traders and engage them in a bargain for products including air conditioners, folding chairs, cooking oil and alcoholic beverages.

After obtaining the products from the owners they escape without paying for the goods. The statement said the syndicate currently operates around Tesano, Achimota and other commercial places in parts of Accra.

The female suspect is alleged to be the leader of the syndicate after her involvement in multiple fraud cases in a similar manner.

“The public especially those who have fallen victim of these fraudsters in a similar manner should come to the Commercial Crime Unit (CCU) CID Headquarters to identify a middle-aged woman, suspect Mary Sewaa Afedzi who also operates in the name Rosemary Amoah, Araba, Cotton One. She operates with four others who had gone into hiding,” the statement said.

The GPS advised the public to be diligent before handing over goods to any customer they deal with, in the course of their business transactions.

The Police also urged business owners to cross-check payment orders with banks and conduct background checks on their business partners before issuing goods.

Source: Graphic Online