Nana Addo leaves for Togo; US, Germany trips to follow

President Nana Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for a 10-day visit to Togo, the United States of America, and Germany.

The President’s visit to Togo will see him resume mediation efforts to find “a lasting solution” to the country’s political impasse, according to a statement from the Presidency.

In the US, the President Akufo-Addo will become the first African leader to address the National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meeting, in Washington.

He will also take part in the World Leader’s Forum programme, organised by the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

In Germany, the President will deliver the keynote address at the 5th German-African Economic Forum, in Dortmund.

“He will also deliver the keynote address at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation’s German-Ghana Business Forum. Prior to leaving Germany, President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor Frau Angela Merkel, aimed at strengthening the ties of co-operation that exists between the two countries,” the statement said.

The President will return to Ghana on March 5, a day before Ghana’s Independence Day commemoration.

In his absence, the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, will act in his stead.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana