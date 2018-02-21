Drogba’s 17-yr-old son joins French Ligue 1 side Guingamp

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba’s 17-year-old son Isaac has joined French Ligue 1 club Guingamp.

Isaac Drogba, who – like his father – plays as a striker, has previously played for Chelsea’s academy.

He joins Guingamp 16 years after his father signed for the club in an £80,000 move from Le Mans.

Didier Drogba, who scored 24 goals in 50 appearances for Guingamp, posted on Instagram: “Couldn’t be more proud of you Isaac Drogba.”

Two of his former Chelsea team-mates were among those to reply.

Frank Lampard wrote: “Congratulations! I remember Isaac as the small polite boy! Now a man!”

And ex-Blues captain John Terry wrote: “Can’t believe how big he is mate, congratulations.”

Didier Drogba spent less than two seasons at Guingamp’s Stade de Roudourou before signing for Marseille, where he spent a year before joining Chelsea in 2004.

He went on to win the Premier League four times, the FA Cup four times and the Champions League, as well as playing 104 times for the Ivory Coast.

In an interview in 2015 he said his son, who was born in France, wanted to play for England.

Source: BBC