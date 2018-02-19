Youth club inaugurated in Vakpo SHS to promote local tourism

The Ghana Tourism Authority’s Office in the Volta Region marked this year’s National Chocolate Day at the Vakpo Senior High School by rejuvenating the school’s tourism club to make its members serve as brand ambassadors of Ghana-made products and Volta tourist sites.

In line with the celebration of love and enjoyment of good meals and chocolates that have become part of the Valentine’s Day celebration, Ghana has adopted the day to promote the product from one its most valuable cash crops, cocoa.

With Valentine’s Day re-branded as the “National Chocolate Day”, Ghana’s chocolate is widely patronized by people and shared among their loved ones.

Volta Region, which is noted for its enviable tourism potentials had its commemoration in the North Dayi District with students of Vakpo Senior High School.

A tourism club in the school which has been dormant since its inception in 2005,was rejuvenated on the day. Over 100 members were initiated as tourism ambassadors, out of which nine (9) were sworn into office as executives.

The team from the Ghana Tourism Authority led by the Regional Senior Quality Research Officer, Mrs Theresa Somanyah, said there was the need to promote local tourism in the country by organizing public events such as the National Chocolate Day to expose the tourism potentials of the country.

She added that local the economy can be improved through revenue generated from various tourist sites.

She therefore charged the members of the club to help showcase tourist sites in the Volta Region by organizing trips to such sites, and encourage the use of made in Ghana products.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana