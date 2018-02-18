Black Maidens qualify for World Cup after 19-0 aggregate win over Djibouti

Ghana’s Black Maidens booked their place at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after an emphatic 19-0 aggregate win over Djibouti.

The Maidens beat Djibouti 10-0 in the return leg on Sunday at the Cape Coast stadium to complete the rout.

The Maidens opened the scoring in the 6th minute through Jacqueline Owusu and doubled their tally 4 minutes later through Fuseina Mumuni.

Captain Mukarama Abdulai made it 3-0 on 13 minutes and she was on hand once again in the 22nd minute to make it 4-0.

The Maidens continued their dominant display in the second half with Abdulai completing her hat trick four minutes after restart.

Nina Norshie made sure she was in on the scoring and grabbing the Maidens’ sixth and seventh in the 65thand 78th minutes respectively.

Substitute Barikisu Rahman continued the scoring spree as she was on hand in the 84th minute to make it 8-0 to the Maidens.

Victoria Teye made sure Ghana equalled the score from the first leg when she tapped in to make it 9-0 in the 86th minute.

Azumah Bugri completed the scoring in added time to complete an emphatic victory for the Maidens.

Ghana are joined by South Africa and Cameroon as Africa’s representatives at the World Cup with Nigeria missing out for the first time since the competition’s inception in 2008.

By: Citi Sports