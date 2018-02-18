B/A: Ahafo MPs back proposals for new region

Members of Parliament (MPs) from constituencies in the Ahafo areas in the Brong Ahafo Region are backing calls for the creation of a new region from the existing territory.

According to them the split would promote peace, unity and cohesion in the development of the area.

The MPs demonstrated their support and commitment by making donations of GH¢ 5,000.00 each with a promise to donate more to the Commission of Inquiry to facilitate their work.

This came light on Friday at a public hearing organized by the Commission to collate views and reasons for or against the creation of the region at Hwidiem in the Asutifi South District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

Speaking toon the sidelines of the programme, the MP for Asutifi South and Former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Collins Dauda appealed to the constituents to remain resolute and support the petition to create the region as a proactive and sustained fight against poverty and underdevelopment militating against the development of the area.

He noted the agitation for the creation of the region started about fourteen years ago and the presence of the Commission in the area offers them the opportunity to prove there’s an urgent need and demand for the creation of the region.

Collins Dauda observed that the creation of regions was a campaign promise by the two major political parties and urged residents not to politicize the project.

“When we were campaigning prior to the 2016 elections, President Mahama made a promise to the people of Ahafo that if he retains power, he would ensure that Ahafo Region is created.

“The NDC was specific in our manifesto that we will create the Ahafo Region. The NPP on the other hand also made a similar promise that in an event Nana Akufo Addo becomes the President, he will also create regions. He is taking steps now to create the regions and all of us in Ahafo irrespective of our political divide support the creation of the region,” he said.

He assured Ghanaians of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s readiness to fully contribute to and support the agenda of creating the region.

Joseph Benhazin Daha, MP for Asutifi North called for a vigorous campaign for the creation of the region during the referendum which is devoid of insults and violence.

“At this stage, I will want our Bono family to know that we do not harbour anything against them. What we are seeking to do is break our developmental challenges into bits for efficient and effective management through the creation of the regions. So let’s put aside our differences and work towards improving the living standards of our people,” he said.

He believes the turnout to the hearings alone was enough to convince the commissioners to recommend to the President that the Ahafo Region be created.

The Commission of enquiry is currently hearing arguments for the creation of Ahafo Region after taking views and reasons from petitioners of the Bono East Region.

The region presented two petitions for the creation of the Bono East Region and Ahafo Region, out of the Brong Ahafo Region.

The Commission is expected to conclude its work in the region on Saturday (17-02-18) after engaging chiefs and people of Bechem, the capital of Tano South District at a public hearing.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana