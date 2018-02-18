Alex Sandro goal wins Turin derby for Juve

Juventus moved two points clear of Napoli at the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Torino in the Turin derby.

Massimiliano Allegri’s team provided the perfect response after a run of 10 consecutive victories had been ended in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Federico Bernardeschi laid on the decisive goal for Alex Sandro to tap in during the first half.

Napoli can move back to the top if they beat SPAL at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

An early injury to top scorer Gonzalo Higuain did not hamper Juve, who carried more threat than their city rivals.

The Bianconeri, who are going for their seventh successive league title, are two points better off than at the same stage last season, while Torino remain ninth.

Source: BBC