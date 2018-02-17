Woman arrested for smuggling ‘wee-filled banku’ into cells

An Accra Circuit on Friday remanded one Naa Lamley Odartey into Police custody for attempting to supply narcotics to a cell inmate using banku.

Naa pleaded not guilty and will reappear on March 13, 2018.

Chief Inspector K. Adu told the court that on February 2, 2018, two Police Officers on duty at the Accra Central Police Station, around 18:00 hours encountered one Patience Abbey who came to the charge office with three balls of Banku and grinded pepper to serve an accused, Nii Ayi, who was on remand.

The Prosecution said when the food was inspected by the Officers on duty they found out that three wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp and a mobile phone concealed in the food.

The Prosecution said Patience was then arrested and detained, during interrogation she mentioned one Naa as the person, who sent her with the food.

Chief Inspector Adu said on February 9, Patience’s husband led the Police to arrest Naa.

The prosecution said Naa stated in her caution statement that Nii’s friend, whose name she does not know but can identify by face, gave her the food to be sent to Nii.

The Police has since sent the exhibits to the Police Forensic laboratory for examination to ascertain the nature of the substances.

Source: GNA