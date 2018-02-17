We’re not usurping KMA Boss’ mandate – Traditional Council

The Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) has warned against utterances that it is usurping the responsibilities of the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Osei Asibey Antwi.

The Council said it stands for the progress and development of the Kumasi Metropolis and will continue to support city authorities to implement policies that will benefit residents in Kumasi.

The KTC recently mediated a deal between a private developer and the assembly over the use of a piece of land for the completion of the ongoing Kejetia redevelopment project.

The private developer and the KMA upon the supervision of the KTC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will see a building belonging to the developer pulled down to make way for the project to be completed.

The Council also backed the KMA’s decongestion exercise to relocate traders from the Kejetia Market to Racecourse and other satellite markets within the metropolis.

Speaking at a meeting on Thursday, February 15, 2018, Otumfuo Kyeamehene, Nana Nsuase Poku Agyeman III emphasized that the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) was committed to supporting the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi to pursue the development the people of Kumasi needed.

“I want to say clearly that no one is usurping the duties of the Mayor. The Mayor is humble and he knows his job very well. Members of the Council appreciate the development he is bringing to Asanteman. We are only supporting him to ensure Kumasi is developed and not doing his work for him. So those making such comments should be careful”.

He indicated that the Mayor was not struggling to implement his developmental agenda for the metropolis, but was only gaining the needed support from members of the Council (KTC) since development was a concerted effort.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana