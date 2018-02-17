House of Chiefs commends Nana Addo for Martin Amidu’s nomination

The National House of Chiefs has commended President Akufo-Addo for nominating Martin Amidu as the country’s first Special Prosecutor.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede (XIV), made the remarks when the Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey paid a courtesy call on the House during its first general meeting in Kumasi.

“I am also happy about the interest in accountability that has been demonstrated so far because we cannot develop if don’t account. Which is why I congratulate the President of the Republic for his bold choice of Martin Amidu as our first special prosecutor,” he said

Togbe Afede also commended Parliament’s Appointments Committee for the generally positive reception given to the nominee when he appeared before them to be vetted last week.

“I also want to commend the Appointments Committee of Parliament for endorsing his nomination,” Togbe Afede added.

Martin Amidu appeared before the Committee earlier in the week and was subjected to a 7-hour-long gruelling session where he was queried on a range of issues, including comments he made in the past, his dismissal as Attorney General and his plans for the Special Prosecutor’s Office.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has since indicated that the House will take a decision on the Mr Amidu’s nomination next week, on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

This he said on Friday when he was delivering business statement for next week on the floor of Parliament.

“The appointments committee may submit their report, the report on the president’s nomination of Mr Martin Alamisi Benz Kaiser Amidu as Special Prosecutor. Mr Speaker, the report may be adopted by the House on the same day or perhaps the ensuing day,” he added.

By: Farida Yusif & Ann-Shirley Ziwu/citifmonline.com/Ghana