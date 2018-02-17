ECG tests customers’ wiring for free

Customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, have expressed their appreciation to the power distribution company for undertaking a social responsibility exercise to test the efficiency of the earthing system of some commercial facilities on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

The free system efficiency tests are part of a number of activities organised to mark the company’s 50th Anniversary celebrations.

The celebration, under the theme “50 years of Powering the Socio Economic Growth & Development of Ghana” was launched at the ECG’s Head office in Accra, on Monday, February 5, 2018.

Testing the efficiency of an individual’s earthing system has been assigned to certified private electricians by the Energy Commission; the technical regulator of energy in the country.

These certified electricians render such services at the request of customers at a fee.

The ECG technical team however tested the earthing systems, and advised the customers on how to improve their earth wiring efficiency for free.

Speaking during site visits to some commercial facilities, the Regional Revenue Protection Manager, Ing. William Addy said, that the Company decided to undertake the free earth wiring efficiency tests for some customers because poor wiring is the single most dominant cause of domestic fires and high electricity bills.

“From the high values we recorded at all the facilities we visited, our suspicions are confirmed that the efficiency of the earth wire in most facilities in the region is poor. This accounts for the high bills these facilities receive from the ECG, since the meter will record any faulty current as consumption.” Ing. Addy said.

He added that the technical team explained the consequences of the high values recorded from the test to the customers, and gave them contacts of certified electricians who could help improve their earth wiring efficiency values.

Other activities lined up as part of the celebrations include public education on ECG’s operations and impact on the society, the presentation of awards to outstanding Special Load Tariff (SLT) customers, a health walk and a dinner.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana