Jospong boss denies deliberately failing to appear in court

The Chief Executive Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyapong has described media reports suggesting that he had deliberately absented himself from court, causing a bench warrant to be issued for his arrest, as mischievous.

He explained that, his absence from the court hearing which compelled the court to issue the warrant “was not deliberate” because “he had no notice of the proceedings.”

Mr. Agyapong has directed his lawyers to challenge the case in question which is before a Kumasi High court in the Ashanti Region.

“The Executive Chairman of the JOSPONG Group of Companies has accordingly instructed his lawyers to vehemently contest the proceedings which, upon the advice of his lawyers have been instituted in bad faith and deliberately being given publicity only for purposes of mischief and to cause public disaffection for Dr. Agyepong,” a statement from the Communications Directorate of the Jospong Group added.

Bench warrant for arrest of Jospong boss

A High Court in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region last Tuesday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Mr Agyapong along with two others who had been cited for contempt of court in a case involving the alleged seizure of a vehicle by one of Jospong’s subsidiary companies, J.A PLantpool.

Alhaji Abass’ vehicle was reportedly seized by J.A Plantpool in 2015 for defaulting on the payment of a bank loan.

Unhappy with the turn of events, Mr. Abass sued the Jospong Group and the judge subsequently directed the Jospong Group to pay him an amount of GHc1, 350,000, but the company reportedly failed to do so.

Some media reports also indicate that the court subsequently ordered the closure of J.A. Plantpool at Dzorwulu in Accra; a directive which was adhered to for a while.

The court later issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Jospong CEO together with the company’s lawyer, Kweku Osafo Buabeng and Patrick Asagba the company’s manager.

Counsel for the applicant, Kwame Adofo is reported to have said “the bench warrant was issued initially for two people, simply because the court was not satisfied that Mr Siaw Agyapong at that time had been served properly. So the court insisted that we make sure he is served.”

He indicated that they carried out the bench warrant and arrested the two other contemnors; Osafo Buabeng and Patrick Asagba last Friday and subsequently released them on bail but “Mr Jospong…was served by substituted service and was meant to have attended court on Tuesday, February 13 but when the court sat, he was not in court.”

“So we made the application for the court to give us the order by way of a bench warrant for his arrest and the court granted it,” Kwame Adofo added.

Jospong boss is law abiding citizen

The statement from the Jospong Group described Mr. Siaw Agyapong is a law-abiding citizen stating that he has the highest level of respect for all persons and institutions of government.

The statement also added that Mr. Agypong is ready to avail himself any day at help enhance the country’s rule of law.

“The JOSPONG Group of companies further states that Dr. Agyepong holds in the highest regard, the judiciary which is entrusted with the constitutional mandate of protecting the rights of every citizen of the Republic of Ghana. As a responsible citizen of Ghana, the Executive Chairman will always avail himself for any exercise aimed at entrenching the rule of law in this nation,” the statement added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmoline.com/Ghana

