Ghana drops to 54th in February FIFA Ranking

Ghana dropped four places to the 54th position in the latest Coca-Cola FIFA Ranking released on Thursday.

The Black Stars had occupied the 50th position in the January ranking but lost 68 points to drop out of the top 50.

The Black Stars, however, still remain the 8th ranked team in Africa, behind Tunisia, Senegal, DR Congo, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon and Nigeria who occupy the top 7 spots.

Burkina Faso and Algeria make up the top 10 on the continent, ranked 9th and 10th respectively.

Globally, Germany remain the top-ranked team, followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium who make up the top 5.

The next world rankings will be released on March 15.

–

By: Fentuo Tahiru/citifmonline.com/Ghana