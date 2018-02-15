Hearts of Oak not settled yet on home grounds – Opare Addo

Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has revealed that the club is yet to decide their home venue for next season’s Ghana Premier League games.

Hearts and Inter Allies have been forced to look for new home grounds for next season’s league campaign after the Accra Sports Stadium was closed down for renovation.

Reports in the media earlier this week suggested that the Rainbow club had settled on the Tema Stadium to host their home games from next season, but speaking top Citi Sports, Kwame Opare Addo said no decision has been taken.

“At the last board meeting, the board made it clear that we should inspect the Tema stadium, the Cape Coast pitch and Swedru Park as well. These are places we will assess before we reach a final decision,” he said.

“We know the Tema Stadium and Cape Coast very well, and we will play a friendly with Swedru All Stars this weekend, and use the opportunity to assess the Swedru Park, then after that we will make our decision.

“The decision should be made by next week.”

Hearts have not won the league since 2009 and will be hoping to end that drought next season.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana