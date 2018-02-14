Martin Amidu’s 7-hour vetting and 181 questions [Infographic]

Martin Amidu on Tuesday February 13, faced Parliament’s Appointments Committee in what could probably be the longest ever parliamentary vetting session in the 4th Republic.

The Special Prosecutor nominee responded to over 180 questions from all members of the committee in the over 7-hour long session.

The National Democratic Congres (NDC) minority asked the most questions; 75% of all questions asked, with the caucus’ leader, Haruna Iddrisu, being individual who asked the most number of questions.

Most of the questions focused on past statements and articles Martin Amidu had written.

See details in the infographic below:

By: Mawuli Tsikata & Anas Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana