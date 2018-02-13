Two reported dead in Taifa junction car crash

At least two people are reported dead after a 207 bus heading towards Accra from Amasaman crashed around Taifa junction on the N6 highway.

According to an eyewitness, Daniel, the driver of a commercial sprinter bus lost control of the steering wheel and rammed into the Jersey barrier.

“We were driving under the bridge in speed lane and the driver lost control because of the curve and hit the middle barrier. He was driving at about 100 kilometres per hour. Luckily for us, none of the cars in front of us drove into him. The driver’s door had fallen off, he himself was stuck in there. It is a blue trotro, looks like a sprinter bus and it was full of passengers. Just driving past, I could count about 5 people. There was somebody under the car, somebody lying on the passenger door that had fallen off and the driver was stuck in there. Some drivers parked to help them. I drove to Neoplan to get the police.”

Another eyewitness said at least two people had died on the spot.

The situation has resulted in a traffic jam on that stretch of the road.

Meanwhile, the police are at the scene to maintain order.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana