The hand of God healed me – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has attributed his recuperation to God’s intervention.

He said God had shown him mercy and love through the period he took ill and left Ghana for a medical leave in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to congregants of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) at Abossey Okai in Accra, the Vice President expressed gratitude to all those who stood with him prayers during those tough moments.

“You all heard a few weeks ago, I wasn’t well. I had to go to London for some rest. But I know and I believe that the hand of God healed me and I came back. On my return, I believe that as God says, for all things, we have to be thankful. I thought I should come here and pray for my successful healing and thank God for my successful healing and also ask you to pray for my boss, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia left Ghana for the United Kingdom on Friday January 20 after the Presidency revealed that he had taken ill a day before, on January 19, and had undergone medical tests.

He subsequently returned to Ghana on Thursday 1st February, 2018, after being on medical leave for 12 days.

In an earlier Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia expressed appreciation to everyone who prayed and supported him when he was unwell.

“I appreciate the fellow feeling, love and best wishes expressed during my recent medical leave. I am most grateful to the Almighty God for his mercies. In particular, I thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff, the Government, my lovely wife Samira Bawumia, my family, and you, the Ghanaian people, for the support.”

“My sincere gratitude also goes to the mosques, churches and individuals who in diverse ways interceded on my behalf, as well as the medical staff who discharged their duties in a most professional manner,” the Vice President added.

Some had criticized the government for flying Dr. Bawumia out of the country to seek better medical care elsewhere, an indication that politicians do not trust the country’s healthcare system, and yet have failed to improve same.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana