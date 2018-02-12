Education Ministry organises workshop for journalists

The Ministry of Education and three of its agencies, Ghana Education Service, Teacher Education Unit and the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), have trained some journalists drawn from the ten regions of Ghana. The three-day training workshop was to help build the capacities of journalists to adequately and efficiently report on major reforms being undertaken by the ministry.

Government as part of efforts to transform the country’s Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), to meet the needs of industries, has decided to realign all aspects of TVET provision under the Ministry of Education. The move is to strengthen, improve and revitalize the skills development sector in the country to contribute meaningfully to industrial development and economic growth through the development of employable skills.

The duration of Teacher training has also been made 4 years. This means the colleges of Education will be upgraded and converted to University Colleges of Education of public universities offering education curricula, and subsequent amendment of the Colleges of Education Act. In view of this, a new four-year Bachelor of Education programme will be rolled out. A new body, the National Teachers’ Standards (NTS) for pre-service teachers will assess them for certification and licensing. Facilitators of the training, included, Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Director General of GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku- Amankwa, Technical Advisor of TTEL, Akwasi Addae-Boahene, Executive Director of COVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, among others. They called on journalists to partner the ministry to help transform Ghana’s education system.