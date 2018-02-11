KIA’s Terminal three to be ready in April

Aviation industry authorities have disclosed to Citi Business News the new Terminal three (3) project at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will be completed by April 2018.

This is one month earlier than the initial completion scheduled date of May 2018.

According to the Ghana Airports Company Limited, the Terminal, when completed, will process about 5 million passengers annually.

This will be a vast increase from the 2 million passengers currently being processed at the Terminal Two.

“It is a much larger airport, more modern, highly computerized and modern day state of the art facilities. We expect to be able to handle five million passengers per anum. Currently, we are doing just about two million at terminal two so this is going to be a much bigger terminal,” Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), John Attafuah said.

He further disclosed that the edifice will be able to enclose about 1,600 passengers hourly.

“It is projected that at this peak, it can process over a 1,600 passengers in an hour.”

Mr. John Attafuah further told Citi Business News the terminal will bring convenience to travelers.

“Now we will have what we call a passenger boarding bridge which means there is a bridge connecting the terminal building to the aircraft.”

The Terminal three project is partly funded by the African Development Bank with the aim of easing pressure on the existing two terminals.

The expansion project is estimated at 274 million dollars.

It includes a $120 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) making it the first private sector investment by the bank in Ghana’s transport sector.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana