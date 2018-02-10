Driver, soldier in crash with Ebony unknown to management – Abeiku Santana

Managers of Ebony Reigns have denied knowledge about the driver and the soldier travelling with the 20-year-old singer during their fatal car crash at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

Abeiku Santana, a member of her management team, said he only knew of Ebony’s friend, Francisca Nkansah Kuri, who also died in the crash.

Asked whether the three other individuals involved in the accident were known by the management team on, Abeiku Santana said: “I do not know any driver, the car doesn’t belong to her… but I know the other lady who is a friend and a member of the team as well. I do not even know the military officer as well.”

Santana also noted that the tragic accident came on the back of discussions by Ebony’s management team to get the singer her own car.

“As far as I know as a member of the team, about two days ago, Bullet of Rough and Smooth fame discussed with me a proposal that Ebony had brought to get her a car which we were considering.”

Ebony, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was returning from Sunyani after visiting her mother who had returned from the UK, when the Jeep she was travelling in crashed into railings on the road edge of the road.

Ebony was travelling with three other people when the accident occurred, killing everyone but the driver.

The Police Service, following investigations concluded that, “on reaching a section of the road between Nyamebekyere and Nsuta, there was a heap of sand in the lane of the Jeep which was being used for the road maintenance, and the driver in trying to avoid running into the sand, swerved onto the opposite lane and grazed the nearside portion of the bus and plunged into the railings at the edge of the road, killing the three other occupants identified as Francisca Nkansah Kuri aged 27 years, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng [Ebony], and Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, aged 29 years.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmoline.com/Ghana