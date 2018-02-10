Commission of Enquiry welcomed by hundreds over creation of Bono East Region

Hundreds of residents from Wiase, Kwame Danso, Lemu, Bantama, PremuaseKajaji, Bassa, Abaase, Beposo and Yeji all in the Sene East, Sene West and Pru Districts of the Brong Ahafo Region, on Thursday poured onto the principal streets of their communities to welcome the Presidential Commission of Inquiry mandated to listen to views and reasons of petitioners asking for the creation of the Bono East Region out of existing Brong Ahafo Region.

On day four of the public hearing, the enthusiastic crowd mainly residents and school children sang and cheered the entourage at the entrance of the communities whilst some residents came from their homes to catch a glimpse of the commissioners.

School activities virtually came to a halt as most of the students invaded the principal streets and the venue of the public hearing at Kajaji District Assembly Conference Hall and the Methodist Church premises at Yeji. They wielded placards with inscriptions such as “Vote Yes for Bono Region”, “Bono East Agriculture will Improve”, “Bono East, New Region, Efficient Public Services”, “Ayikoo Leaders” among others.

Pru-Yeji

The Omanhene of Yeji Traditional Area and President of the Brong Ahafo Regional house of Chiefs, Nana Pemampem Yaw Kagbrese V, appealed to government and the Commission to grant them their request because its desire of the people.

“We made the request and not government. The workload is on us, whatever we will do to get our region, is our business as traditional councils and not government”, he intimated.

He appealed to residents and sympathizers not to politicize the process as development and the need for numerous job opportunities for the youth was the brain behind the agitation for the region.

“As I address you today, we NDC, NPP and CPP supporters are here but without party colours, what we have here is the national colours, an indication that it’s about Ghana and development”, he added.

Pemampem Yaw Kagbrese appealed to residents to vote massively for YES at the referendum as a demonstration of their commitment and support for the creation of Bono East Region.

Sene East/West-Kajaji

The Omanhene of the Bassa Traditional Area, Nana Owusu Sakyi III, in his welcome address commended government and the commission for initiating the process to bring governance and grassroots participation to the doorsteps of the people of Bono East, and assured of their unflinching support for the success of the process.

He lamented the lack of development in their part of the region and hoped that the carving out of the Bono East region, will bring the desired development.

He called on all traditional leaders and opinion leaders in the area to unite and champion the course of the creation of the region for their development and economic empowerment.

Commission

The Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry, Justice Stephen Alan Brobbey, the public hearings seek to collate the views of the people on the proposed creation of the Bono Region and make recommendations to the President for the necessary action.

He cautioned both petitioners and the public against the use of insults on any disagreement during the debate for or against the creation of the region.

The Commission has so far engaged stakeholders in Sunyani, Brong Ahafo regional House of Chiefs and chiefs and people of Sene East and West, Pru and Atebubu/Amantin Districts.

The Commission will meet stakeholders in Nkoranza and Techiman before moving to engage petitioners for the creation of Ahafo Region on Tuesday 13th February, 2018.

–

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana